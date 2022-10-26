Woman calls husband 'delusional' for giving dog its own room, but not stepdaughters.

"AITA for calling my husband delusional when told me to take one of my girls' rooms and turn it into a nursery for the baby?"

My husband 'Chris' and I live in a 4 bedroom house. I have 2 daughters (16) and (10) from a previous marriage, and they each have their own room. My older daughter needs privacy. The 3rd bedroom is for me and my husband, and the 4th room is for his dog. Now with a baby on the way, we've been going back and forth on where we should put the nursery.

My husband flat out said that his dog's room was 'off limits,' and casually asked me to pick one of the girls rooms, and have them them share a room. I was shocked when he suggested that. I argued with him asking if he was serious. Then I called him unreasonable.