Woman calls husband 'a jerk' after he makes humiliating jokes about her post-birth body.

Far too many people will drop mean comments and then shirk all responsibility by ducking behind the veil of 'a joke.' But the reality is, jokes require punchlines, and if there's no punchline beyond saying something mean, it's bad joke writing.
Beyond the 'joke' writing itself, it's both insensitive and manipulative to shrug off someone's feelings just because something was a joke. Particularly, if you keep poking the bear that you know is hurting someone.
She wrote:
AITA for calling my husband a jerk after he kept making jokes about me?
I 24f and my husband 30m recently had our first baby, a baby girl 5 weeks. My labor was kind of hard, but I’m recovering hard. One thing my husband won’t stop reminding me of though is that I pooped while pushing. My husband mentions it whenever he can, makes jokes, makes comments, tells people.
For example, when he announced to his family that baby had been born he said “After 3 hours of pushing, we were blessed with baby and cursed with the sight of my wife pooping herself.”
I’ve asked him multiple times to please stop. I don’t like it, and I can’t help if I pooped while in labor, it’s all the same action. Last night at dinner with my parents my mom asked how I was feeling and I said I was feeling fine just some residual cramping. My husband grinned and asked if I had to go, and “remember to hold it until I get to the bathroom.”
I told him to shut up, and he’s a major jerk for continuing to make comments about something I couldn’t control after I asked him to stop. My parents told me to calm down and it was an innocent joke, and I was overreacting. My husband is mad I told him off and says I’m an @#Shole. AITA?
ceebs87 wrote:
NTA. 'Yes, in fact, I have had to deal with an uncontrollable little s&!t every day since the delivery. It's name is *husband.' Give that man diaper duty until the kid is potty trained since he finds poops so funny!
AgileDimension1594 wrote:
NTA. Your husband is a major AH and so are your parents. I can’t believe he is TELLING people what happened. The birth of a child is one of the most profound and intimate experiences parents can have and he is going around telling people what happened and making a joke about it?!? I am so angry on your behalf. I just can’t imagine treating my wife like that. What is wrong with him?
Let him see this post and what people think of him. Maybe it will knock some sense into him. And your parents as well. I don’t know what kind of relationship you have with them but you might want to show them this post and the responses so they can see what terrible parents they are being by dismissing your feelings and not supporting you.
RenierReindeer wrote:
The next time he says it look him directly in the eyes and tell him he is doing permanent damage to your relationship. That he is eroding your trust. That his actions will cause resentment. You allowed him to be with you in your most vulnerable time and he has repeatedly proven that he will use your most sensitive moment to humiliate and degrade you to everyone who will listen.
Tell him he will stop or he will destroy your marriage. Say it with feeling and do not allow him to interrupt you. When you have said what you need to, tell him the conversation is over. There will be no arguing. The only acceptable response is an apology and you will hear nothing else. When he starts to argue, grab bub and go for a walk, a drive, etc.
If he cries about you not hearing his side, tell him you have heard it for weeks while he has openly bullied and degraded you and you will not entertain him by being his punching bag.
ACM915 wrote:
The fact that your husband continues to make jokes at your expense, after having a child, is both cruel and uncalled for. He needs to grow up.
Dr_mombie wrote:
Each time he brings up the poop incident, embarrass him right back.
'Aww honey, are you jealous that people are asking about my well-being? Do you need some extra attention? Everyone! Let's give husband kudos for watching me push a human out of my body. It was such a tough job for him to just stand there while I was in pain the whole time and am currently recovering from the physical trauma equivalent of a car crash.
Great job husband. You're such a Rockstar for watching me deliver a baby whose body physically pushed the poop out of my intestines as they passed through my pelvis! We are all so proud of you for standing there.
What a brave guy! Everyone clap for my husband and tell him he's brave!' Will it piss him off and cause a fight? 100%. Don't back down. If he is going to insist on making these jokes after being told not to, you get to dish it back out. He shouldn't dish it out if he can't take it.
Alternatively, call him out directly at each joke. 'Why do you insist on harping on the fact that I pooped during labor to everyone? It's normal. The baby takes up space and physically pushes it out as they move through the birth canal. The fact that you continue to make jokes at my expense after being repeatedly asked not to is really hurtful.
What do you get out of it? Does it bring you joy to publicly shame or embarrass me over something I had no control over? Do you want other people to make fun of me as well? What is your end goal here? I'm just trying to understand why you're choosing to be so unkind towards me after I've asked you not to say stuff like that.'
ETA: My mother has had c-sections for all 3 of her kids and so had my mother-in-law, so I am the first woman on either side who has given birth vaginally since like 1990.
Edit: Before all the “wow Reddit ruins relationships, weak women blah blah blah” comments: my dynamic with everyone in my life is incredibly toxic and abusive, and I sought that out with my husband. He deserves less than me, and my daughter deserves a mother who will stand up for herself, and also her.
I will not be my mother and I will not allow my daughter to be around a man who screams so close to mommy’s face I can taste the spit coming out of his mouth. Thank you for all the sweet comments, the encouraging comments and all the comments telling me this is not normal behavior and my sweet girl deserves better. I deserve better.
It sounds like OP has a strong head on her shoulders regarding how to move forward.