Woman calls husband 'a jerk' after he makes humiliating jokes about her post-birth body.

Far too many people will drop mean comments and then shirk all responsibility by ducking behind the veil of 'a joke.' But the reality is, jokes require punchlines, and if there's no punchline beyond saying something mean, it's bad joke writing.

Beyond the 'joke' writing itself, it's both insensitive and manipulative to shrug off someone's feelings just because something was a joke. Particularly, if you keep poking the bear that you know is hurting someone.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling her husband a jerk over some of the jokes he's made about her.

She wrote:

AITA for calling my husband a jerk after he kept making jokes about me?