Woman calls husband's phone 20x after hearing about work fire, he gets write-up.

In moments of emergency, our brains channel intense tunnel vision. If you think your partner might be injured, or worse yet - a casualty, then you're going to use any method necessary to contact them.

However, there are situations when having your phone blow up is less than ideal, even if it's coming from a place of love and concern.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for yelling at his wife after she called him a bunch because of a fire.

He wrote:

AITA for yelling at my wife after she blew up my phone with calls because of a fire?