Woman asks if she was wrong to use her nanny cams to catch husband lying. AITA?

The garlic bread is a metaphor?

This one escalates so quickly it might make your head spin. It sounds so mundane and unimportant but, there is obviously something deeper going on in terms of this couple's issues.

'AITA for checking our nanny cam footage to prove I was being lied to?'

This will sound ridiculous, but just stick it out.

Recently, my spouse, daughter (5), and I were having dinner together. He took some food off her plate to try a bite and she responded by shaking her finger and saying 'You need to ask!' He said 'I'm sorry, you're right, I should ask,' and then a few minutes later, reached over to my place setting and took some of my food without asking.