Woman cancels Christmas trip with husband and twin after they don't help or thank her.

Every vacation needs a little bit of planning in order to go smoothly, but planning can be a thankless job. All too often, the planning passively falls onto one person, who is then treated like a nag for reminding others about the scheduling and costs associated with the adventure. This dynamic, if unchecked, can lead to some long-term burnout and resentment for the planner.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to go on vacation with her husband and his twin until they start expressing some gratitude. She wrote:

"WIBTA for canceling Christmas? I (31F) am tired of planning vacations for my ungrateful husband (33M) and his twin?"