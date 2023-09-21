Woman catches husband eating bread for recipe, she loses it, he 'didn't know.' UPDATED

Being married means you have a million little things to get annoyed over, that is the true spice of domestic life. Luckily, for every unresolved grievance, there is a chorus of internet commenters chomping at the bit to share their opinions on it all.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for yelling at her husband over bread. She wrote:

"AITA for yelling at my husband over bread?"

Whenever I buy something out of the ordinary with a specific dinner purpose in mind, my husband manages to find it and eat it. I am sure if I was planning to bake something and bought yeast, I would come home to find him completely distended and surrounded in empty yeast packets.