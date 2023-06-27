Woman catches husband's 'work wife' making a pass, says 'this is why you're divorced.'

Some people simply do not respect other people's relationships, and they will go to uncomfortable lengths to communicate this.
Regardless of whether it's framed as a 'joke' or not, making passes at another person's spouse is a bad look, and if it's a sustained behavior, it'll eventually lead to full-on conflict.
She wrote:
AITA calling out a friend's divorce because she wouldn't leave my husband alone?
My husband works with a girl named 'Lucy' who also happens to be part of our social circle. I wouldn't say she's close to us, but she's a close friend of a friend so we'll see her once in a while when there are group outings. She also works with my husband 'John', and I guess because we also see her outside of work, she thinks she's super close to my husband.
I'm not a super jealous type, but I drew a line when my husband himself voiced discomfort at Lucy's behavior. She likes to make jokes about being his 'work wife', try and push me out of conversations with my husband (i.e. 'you weren't at the office, so you wouldn't understand), and has tried to initiated one-on-one hangouts with my husband.
John has turned her down, and has also explicitly told her that she was making him feel uncomfortable and to stop. She's just laughed and brushed it off, and still continues. He hasn't brought it up to work yet because she's a single mom and he didn't want to get her in trouble. Her advances have mostly been just annoying, but it recently escalated which brings us to the issue.
At a BBQ, my husband was sitting around a fire pit with his friends. I got up to get food, and I came back right as Lucy came and sat down on my husbands lap while 'joking', 'your work wife can entertain you while your normal wife is busy.' This was the first time she made a physical advance, and my husband immediately jumped up and pushed her off.
She laughed and told him to stop being so sensitive, and I could tell it embarrassed my husband. It was at this point that I told her, 'Maybe if you had focused more on being a real wife instead of a work wife, you wouldn't be divorced.' Lucy immediately left the party after that, and I found out from our friend that she cried in her car.
She's since skipped and avoided all events where I'm there with my husband, which has caused a strain with our mutual friend. Most of our other friends were on my side, but some said I was too harsh and that Lucy was just kidding around.
Emptyplates wrote:
NTA. Lucy is trying to steal your husband. Thankfully he's a good guy and isn't having it. Time for him to go to HR, there's a non zero chance that she'll go first and report him for harassment. Good luck.
IamIrene wrote:
NTA. Lucy crossed a big line and needed to be put in her place, publically. It's probably the only way you and your husband could get her to stop.
Bold and brazen while trying to cloak it as a joke. Wow!
Particular_Title42 wrote:
NTA. Lucy is lucky that she just felt your wrath rather than your husband going to HR like he should. I understand completely why your husband doesn't want to. There are probably two reasons. 1) He really doesn't want her to get in trouble and 2) it's 'embarrassing' for a man to say they are being sexually harassed.
You should probably tell your husband that he needs to go to HR about it. She shouldn't lose her job over one instance and she'll hopefully learn a very valuable lesson. Sexual harassment in the workplace isn't a game.
ThrowAwayJudge810 wrote:
NTA and shame on your mutual friend for saying that was acceptable. She's made comments and was asked to stop. She escalated things and got physical. Then she's embarrassed about getting called out? Playing dumb games, win dumb prizes.
You were quick witted and way more calm than I would have been.
The internet is fully on OP's side, it's clear that Lucy had it coming.