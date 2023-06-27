Woman catches husband's 'work wife' making a pass, says 'this is why you're divorced.'

Some people simply do not respect other people's relationships, and they will go to uncomfortable lengths to communicate this.

Regardless of whether it's framed as a 'joke' or not, making passes at another person's spouse is a bad look, and if it's a sustained behavior, it'll eventually lead to full-on conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for calling out her husband's coworker's divorce as a way of shutting her down.

She wrote:

AITA calling out a friend's divorce because she wouldn't leave my husband alone?