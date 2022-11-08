Woman asks if she was wrong to discuss husband's affair with colleagues; he's furious.

My husband (m38) and I (F35) have been married for 9 years. Early in our marriage, he had an affair with a former friend of mine. It went on for about 4 months before I found out.

We broke up for a short while before I eventually took him back and he promised me it would never happen again etc, etc. Although I have forgiven him, it left a permanent mark on our marriage and is often the elephant in the room.

Anyway, earlier this week, a colleague (30s, f) was telling me and another colleague (30s, f) that she had began suspecting her husband of cheating on her. Naturally, this led to me telling her about the affair my husband had had and how it had nearly broken our marriage.