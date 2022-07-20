Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she was wrong to decline bridesmaid invite because sister is bridezilla.

Woman asks if she was wrong to decline bridesmaid invite because sister is bridezilla.

Shenuque Tissera
Jul 20, 2022 | 3:03 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a bridesmaid is an honor but takes a lot of work. You'll be asked to spend money on events with the bridal party, help with planning, and maybe even learn a dance. If you know you don't have the time to do all of this for someone, is it rude to say no if someone asks you to be their bridesmaid?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to tell her sister she doesn't want to be her bridesmaid because she's a bridezilla.

AITA for refusing to be a bridesmaid in my sister's wedding?

41 cousins? That's a very Catholic family or a very immigrant family. Maybe both!

I(28F) come from a big extended family. Including me and my sister (23F), there are 24 female cousins and 17 male cousins. Half of the cousins are already married. I declined when the first one ever asked me to be a bridesmaid. When I attend a wedding I want to have fun, eat food and dance. In exchange, I will get you a gift. I do not want to spend my energy, time, and money on your big day.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content