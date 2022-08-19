Woman asks if it was wrong to serve fake meat to family and pretend it was real.

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to eating, but should you always respect those preferences? Sometimes, if there aren't any allergies involved, you have to wonder how often you have to accommodate a significant other's or a child's "dietary preferences." When this woman serves fake meat to her husband and son under the pretense that it is real, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My two daughters are vegetarian but my husband and son are not. I'm probably what they would call a "flexitarian".
My son and husband always turn up their noses at tofu or any other meat alternatives - they say it's just "weird" that it's made to resemble real meat, so it's really the concept and not the taste. There are no allergies. My family and I often make two versions of dinner - one meat, one real, and twice the amount of pots and pans.