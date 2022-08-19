Woman asks if it's wrong to not change last name to please her family.

It's normal to want to be unique, but what if you take it to far and it upsets your family? When this woman doesn't want to change their last name, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My mother passed away before I was ten. My uncle (mother's elder brother) took me in and raised me because my father by then had already started a new life and a new family.
My uncle treated me very well, though I'm not sure if my aunt feels the same about me as he did. My uncle and aunt had an only son who's around my age, and what he had I had it too. For example, if my uncle got cousin a laptop he would get me one too, and they would be the same worth. My uncle even got me a car for my 18th birthday.