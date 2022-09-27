Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to financially support husband's kids.

It's hard to set financial boundaries when your significant other has kids. When this woman feels conflicted about her husband's kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not supporting my husbands kids?"

My (28f) husband (35m) and I have been married for a year, we dated for two years prior to that. When we met I said I didn't want to have kids of my own, but wouldn't mind being in a relationship with someone who has kids.