Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to financially support husband's kids.

It's hard to set financial boundaries when your significant other has kids. When this woman feels conflicted about her husband's kids, she asks Reddit:
My (28f) husband (35m) and I have been married for a year, we dated for two years prior to that. When we met I said I didn't want to have kids of my own, but wouldn't mind being in a relationship with someone who has kids.
We came to the agreement that he would be solely responsible for his kids, minus the little stuff. I love my husband a lot and his kids are alright, the older two are great but the younger two are a bit much.