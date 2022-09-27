Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to financially support husband's kids.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 27, 2022 | 7:35 PM
It's hard to set financial boundaries when your significant other has kids. When this woman feels conflicted about her husband's kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not supporting my husbands kids?"

My (28f) husband (35m) and I have been married for a year, we dated for two years prior to that. When we met I said I didn't want to have kids of my own, but wouldn't mind being in a relationship with someone who has kids.

We came to the agreement that he would be solely responsible for his kids, minus the little stuff. I love my husband a lot and his kids are alright, the older two are great but the younger two are a bit much.

Sources: Reddit
