Woman won't let husband borrow her car for his commute since he won't let her drive his.

People have intense feelings about their cars, and it makes sense when you break down just how much time is spent commuting to and from work daily. However, sometimes you have to put aside your strong preferences and ideals in order to carry out the basic functions of adulthood. Those are just the knocks.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her husband she won't be lending him her car for his work commute. She wrote:
Our family does not have anything that requires a full-size truck. We don't haul anything, we don't camp, we do not own a trailer. We have zero reason to own a $100,000 truck. Other than my husband really wanted it. It was in our budget and he was adamant that it was what he wanted. We have three kids our oldest is 17, our daughter is 15, and our awesome surprise baby is 2.
Not planned but a joy to be sure. We never take the baby anywhere in the truck. My husband keeps it pristine. My son has a Jetta that he purchased with help from us and his grandparents. It is a reliable car but it is not in great shape. I have a Porsche Cayenne that is our family vehicle. The back seat has the usual stains from the baby. That's life.
Well, my husband recently got a promotion and he has to go downtown twice a week now. He tried driving his truck but it won't fit in the parking garage at his office. He had to park a block away at a surface lot where hooligans and n'erdowells might harm it. He asked me if he could use my car on the days he goes into work.
I said that would not be a problem he just had to put the car seat in the truck so I could drive with the baby. Nope. He wanted me to drive our son's car and chauffeur the older kids and not touch his truck. I declined his generous offer and told him my car was off-limits because I needed it for myself.
So now he has had to borrow our son's Jetta because his only other option is public transportation. He could afford to Uber in but he doesn't want to do that either. He says I'm being a jerk not letting him use my car but I think he's being unreasonable about his truck.
Thewhirlwindblitz wrote:
NTA. It’s his problem to deal with. If you can’t drive his truck, he can’t drive your Porsche.
UnnecessaryNeon wrote:
NTA.
You were willing to meet him more than halfway by swapping vehicles. Also, keeping a pickup truck "pristine" is one of the stupidest things I've ever heard.
NoAd1562 wrote:
I believe the phrase is turn about is fair play. Also something about what's good for the goose is good for the gander. If he doesn't understand either of those just go with "suck it."
Boo-Boo97 wrote:
UGH, your husband sounds like my BIL. BIL has no use for a truck but all the men in their neighborhood drive trucks so he had to have one. Now BIL is attempting to start a business and is driving around trying to drum up clients. Guess how expensive that big a$$ truck is to fill with gas?
Icy-Pineapple-farmer wrote:
Hilarious! This is not how it works dude! I can’t imagine being the teen or the wife, neither of you should have to rearrange for him so his precious truck can sit in the driveway. There is a solution but it doesn’t involve your son losing his car completely or you losing your mom-mobile. ( more parking research, Uber, buying a 4th car temporarily…) NTA.
Clearly, OP is NTA here, her husband is being a big baby.