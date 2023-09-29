Woman tells husband he needs to set boundaries with ex after she mooches. UPDATED.

Marrying someone who has a child with an ex comes with its own set of baggage. Even if they're on amicable speaking terms, and have the boundaries of their co-parenting mapped out, things are bound to go off-script at some point. Figuring out how to stay out of their mess while drawing your own lines in the sand can be a delicate balancing act.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her husband he needs to draw firm lines with his ex moving forward. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband he needs to draw clear lines with the mother for his child?"