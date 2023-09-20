Woman tells husband to stop commenting on women's bodies on TV, he says 'I'm joking.'

The way someone reacts to being called out says a lot about them. While no one likes being corrected, people interested in growth are still receptive to feedback, even when it's humbling. Conversely, people who reflexively lash out when they've been called out are often reticent to listen and learn. This can be a corrosive dynamic to navigate in a long-term relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling out the way her husband talks about women's bodies. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband I don’t like when he comments on women’s bodies?"

We’re watching a show and he comments on this woman’s body saying “she’s too big to wear something like that hahaha.” I told him I didn’t like when he makes comments like that (which he does frequently whenever we’re watching TV).