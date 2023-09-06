Woman's husband agrees to give less to family because of pregnancy, turns out he lied.

Accountability isn't always a sweet pill to swallow. Especially for someone who never asked for it. But when you're married and navigating finances, accountability is an unavoidable reality.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for holding her husband accountable for a financial promise he made. She wrote:

"AITA for holding my husband accountable for what he suggested to do: cutting down on monthly allowance to parents?"

My husband has been giving a percentage of his pay each month to his parents ever since he started working - all in the name of filial piety. I am okay with this as it is his money and he can do whatever he wants.

Recently a few events have happened that had us questioning if the amount is too much.