Woman makes husband 'figure out dinner' after he doesn't bring ingredient home over typo.

We all have pet peeves that could be considered irrational, but buzz around our heads nonetheless.
To some people, a typo is nothing - barely, if at all noticeable. While others feel a deep rage when they come across typos, grammatical errors, and any simple writing gaffe that could be fixed with autocorrect. All this is to say, when a casual texter and a typo cop are married, well, it can lead to some very petty conflict.
She wrote:
AITA for 'ruining' dinner over a spelling mistake?
I 25(F) type very fast on my phone and sometimes have spelling errors/grammar mistakes, but as this is a text, I don't think it's that important. I just need the person who I send a message to understand what I mean. I know it irritates my husband, as he has talked to me about it before, and for him I usually double-check my texts, but last night it slipped my mind.
I texted my husband a shopping list as my SIL and her family were coming for dinner and asked him to get some things after work. As I typed quickly, I had written coconut mlik instead of coconut milk. I was making Thai green curry, but I realized I didn't have a tin at home, and I had made the curry before my husband was back, I just needed to add the coconut milk and reheat it for when my in-laws would come.
When he got home, I realized he had brought everything I put on the list, except the coconut milk. I got annoyed when asked him why he didn't bring that, and he said he couldn't understand what I meant and that next time I should check my spelling before sending a text.
I then told my husband to then figure out what we were serving SIL, because it wasn't Thai green curry as he didn't bring the coconut milk. I left my husband to then figure out dinner and he got us all takeout instead which he was upset about doing as he had a hard day at work and I was at home.
FreeWheelinSass wrote:
NTA. My brain filled in the right spelling and I had to stare for a long time to actually see the typo.
Mulenkis wrote:
NTA is your husband stupid? What other word could 'mlik' mean?
Kidding, he's not stupid, he's just being unnecessarily petty.
SlugGirlDev wrote:
If he didn't understand the list, he could have texted you back or called you to ask. He ruined dinner just to be petty, and you did your best, NTA.
VanillaSenior wrote:
Jeez. It actually took me like 3 slooow readings of your typo to see it - because human brains are wired to ignore typos that do not affect the meaning of the word. So you’re definitely NTA, your husband 100% is. He did a petty thing for a petty reason, wanted to “teach you a lesson” most likely. And it backfired in the best possible way.
janewilson90 wrote:
NTA. Your husband is being a petty AH. He understood what you needed perfectly fine and chose to be a dick. Even if he didn't understand, the list was on his phone. The phone he could have used to call you to ask you to clarify if he needed.
'I left my husband to then figure out dinner and he got us all takeout instead which he was upset about doing as he had a hard day at work and I was at home.'
Boohoo he had concequences from his actions. So sad.
OP is definitely NTA, but her husband is a big petty baby.