Woman asks husband to stop peeing in bottles at night, he says 'I don't want to wake you.'

Sleeping patterns can be a make-or-break dynamic in a marriage, even more so when you start having babies and have more obstacles in the way of a good night's sleep. Coming to a mutually beneficial agreement on how night patterns work is essential for getting along. This includes, recognizing what one partner might find gross and respecting that.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping on her husband after he continued to pee in bottles at night. She wrote:

'AITA? My husband pisses in bottles at night and I'm annoyed.'