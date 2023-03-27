Woman's husband snaps after her BFF roasts him in front of group, 'you never defend me.'

A simple roast joke for one person can be a full-on insult to another. So much of the line between good-natured humor and tense negging lies in mutual respect between both people.
If the person being roasted doesn't feel a real friendship with the person roasting them, they might just feel insulted. Likewise, if the person always slanging jokes at other people's expense hasn't made their genuine emotions clear, it can be easy to read each punchline as a gut punch.
If a partner's friend is constantly joking about you, it can either feel like a warm embrace or a passive-aggressive critique. It's all in the delivery.
She wrote:
AITA for not defending my husband?
My husband (31M) and I (30F) have been married for three years. About four months ago, we found out that I was pregnant with our first child. We were overjoyed, and told most of our family about it early on. My husband didn't want to reveal it to our friends yet, and so I didn't. It was incredibly hard for me, especially because I couldn't tell JJ (30F).