Woman's husband snaps after her BFF roasts him in front of group, 'you never defend me.'

A simple roast joke for one person can be a full-on insult to another. So much of the line between good-natured humor and tense negging lies in mutual respect between both people.

If the person being roasted doesn't feel a real friendship with the person roasting them, they might just feel insulted. Likewise, if the person always slanging jokes at other people's expense hasn't made their genuine emotions clear, it can be easy to read each punchline as a gut punch.

If a partner's friend is constantly joking about you, it can either feel like a warm embrace or a passive-aggressive critique. It's all in the delivery.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not defending her husband when he got roasted by her friend.

She wrote:

AITA for not defending my husband?