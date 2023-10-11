Woman jokes husband 'isn't well-read' at party, he gets upset on car ride home. AITA?

One person's joke can be another person's insult, it's all about how it comes off in the delivery, and the context of the "teasing." Far too many people think they can insult people or say mean things and get off scot-free if they simply follow it up by claiming they were "just kidding." And on the other hand, a lot of people take themselves too seriously and can't take a joke.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friends that her husband doesn't read very much. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friends that my husband isn’t well-read?"

Background: My husband (let’s call him Will) is in the Navy, and he works on nuclear reactors on submarines. We’ve been together for four years, married for two.