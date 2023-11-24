Woman kicks FIL out of Thanksgiving celebration after he refuses to remove his shoes. AITA?

Is there anything worse than a house guest who refuses to follow a basic rule, thus forcing you to lay down the law?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her father-in-law to leave the house after he refused to take his shoes off. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my father-in-law to leave my house because he wouldn’t take his shoes off?"

I (28F) hosted Thanksgiving with 16 people. I made all the food and desserts. I spent hours cleaning my house and decorating before people arrived. My only rule I have for my house is no shoes inside my house. It really grosses me out and I have a baby who crawls on the floor. I let this rule slide occasionally for things like furniture delivery/appliance delivery.