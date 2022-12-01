Woman lawyer wants husband to quit his 'hobby' job to take care of kid; he's pissed.

My husband and I are very happily married for 5 years and have a 2-year-old daughter. I'm the breadwinner while he is the primary care giver for our daughter. Our schedules work for the most part, but I really need more time to decompress. I'm a lawyer while my husband works in academic research.
Our days start by me getting up around 7 to get breakfast ready and my daughter would wake up around 7:30. I will feed her and then go take a bath together. My husband would be up by 8:30am and he will be dressed and ready by 9 as I leave. I try to finish work till 5-6 but end up usually finishing by 7:30-8pm on good days.
During this time, my husband cleans up the house, makes lunch and dinner, drops of lunch for me and runs his errands for the house. He also plays and takes care of our daughter while also teaching her both our native languages. He will get some of his work for his job that he can do remotely done when she takes her naps.