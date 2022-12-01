Woman lawyer wants husband to quit his 'hobby' job to take care of kid; he's pissed.

"AITA for calling my Husband's job a hobby and that maybe he should give it up?"

My husband and I are very happily married for 5 years and have a 2-year-old daughter. I'm the breadwinner while he is the primary care giver for our daughter. Our schedules work for the most part, but I really need more time to decompress. I'm a lawyer while my husband works in academic research.

Our days start by me getting up around 7 to get breakfast ready and my daughter would wake up around 7:30. I will feed her and then go take a bath together. My husband would be up by 8:30am and he will be dressed and ready by 9 as I leave. I try to finish work till 5-6 but end up usually finishing by 7:30-8pm on good days.