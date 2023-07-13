Mom bails to LA to become 'Hollywood actress,' leaves husband and 2 kids. AITA?

I thought I was doing the right thing but my two younger kids came to visit and are very distant. They refuse to live with me full time.

I have now been going to auditions and networking and even though it's been only a few months I feel like I've been set free. But people are asking me to reconsider this divorce.

I want to move forward with it, but I am upset my kids are upset and that I feel like there is this pressure on me to book a job or it will all be for nothing. But even if I don't book jobs, I am doing what I love to do and I get to support my daughter to act in the way I was never supported.