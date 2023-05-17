Woman 'makes husband miss his daughter's prom'; says 'he created this mess.' AITA?

I 36 female have been married to my husband Josh 40 for 10 years. We have a 9 year old daughter Lauren together and my stepdaughter Riley is 18. About a year ago I booked a vacation with my girlfriends for one of their bachelorette parties. It’s this weekend in Tennessee. We leave Thursday and come back Monday.
This weekend Lauren has a cheerleading competition that Josh is taking her to. Lauren is required to have a guardian there the whole time and she needs to arrive early Friday and leaving Sunday. We did ask the cheer director if a friend's mom could bring her, and my husband could meet her there after, but they said no. And if she’s not there for the check-in time she can’t compete that weekend.
Riley’s prom is Friday. Riley did not have a junior prom and her school only has senior prom. We found out the date of prom after school started and the trip had already been booked and paid for. My husband is now going to be missing Riley’s prom to take Lauren to her competition.