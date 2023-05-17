Woman 'makes husband miss his daughter's prom'; says 'he created this mess.' AITA?

'AITA for my husband missing his daughters prom?'

I 36 female have been married to my husband Josh 40 for 10 years. We have a 9 year old daughter Lauren together and my stepdaughter Riley is 18. About a year ago I booked a vacation with my girlfriends for one of their bachelorette parties. It’s this weekend in Tennessee. We leave Thursday and come back Monday.

This weekend Lauren has a cheerleading competition that Josh is taking her to. Lauren is required to have a guardian there the whole time and she needs to arrive early Friday and leaving Sunday. We did ask the cheer director if a friend's mom could bring her, and my husband could meet her there after, but they said no. And if she’s not there for the check-in time she can’t compete that weekend.