Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to hide pregnancy and miscarriage from boyfriend.

Woman asks if she's wrong to hide pregnancy and miscarriage from boyfriend.

Maggie Lalley
Aug 24, 2022 | 9:29 PM
ADVERTISING

Having a miscarriage can be absolutely traumatizing, so you should have the right to keep it to yourself if you want. Or does your partner have a right to know what happened? When this woman is mad because she doesn't know how to tell her boyfriend about her difficult pregnany and miscarriage, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA: For hiding both a pregnancy and miscarriage from my boyfriend?"

I (19f) have been with my boyfriend (22m) for a couple of years now. A few months ago I had discovered I became pregnant. My boyfriend began to suspect it a couple times and became increasingly worried about it. I told him I wasn't and was just feeling ill.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content