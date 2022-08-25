Woman asks if she's wrong to pull out of friend's wedding because she's not MOH.

It can be hurtful if you don't get the role you want in your friend's wedding, but is it ever appropriate to address that? When this salty friend is mad at her best friend for not making her MOH, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for pulling out of my best friend’s wedding because I’m not the maid of honor?"

My (27F) best friend (25F) of 10 years is getting married. Some background: my friend lost her father and her two older sisters in a tragic car accident 7 years ago. I was her shoulder to cry on. She became attached to me as a second sister and grew closer to her only living sibling (her brother).