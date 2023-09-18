Woman moves money from husband's 'allowance' as punishment. He's upset. UPDATED.

Money is one of the number one stressors in a marriage, and it's for good reason. Not only does cash rule everything around us, but everyone has a radically different approach to budgeting and managing cash - which can be difficult to compromise when you're in a partnership. But if you want your relationship to last, compromise is the name of the game.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for making her husband take money out of his "allowance fund" to pay for a mistake he made. She wrote:

"AITA for making my husband pay for a mistake out of his 'allowance?'"

My husband and I have an "allowance" system that prevents a lot of arguments about incidental spending. Both of our salaries go into a joint account for all bills, investments, and agreed-upon purchases.