Woman asks if she's wrong not to support wife's dream of 'doing nothing'.

Life goals and dreams should always be discussed before marriage... but what happens when your spouse throws you a major curveball?

When a woman found herself completely supporting her wife financially and around the house, she was upfront about her feelings. Then her wife revealed her secret but lifelong dream and it was... shocking. This lead to a huge dispute where friends became involved, and eventually, this woman had to come to Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my wife that I don’t care about her dreams and not being supportive?"

My wife (f25) and I (f25) have gotten married at the end of 2019 and she quit her job in January 2020. Then sh*t happened so I wasn’t pressuring her to go back to work. But it’s been over 2 years now and I’ve talked to her a few times and she promised to look for a job.