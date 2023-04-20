Woman refuses to 'help' dad win mom back, he says 'you side with her because of money.'

Anyone who saw The Parent Trap during their childhood has likely imagined themselves as a crafty twin, ready to reunite divorced couples if the chance is granted.
But in reality, many children (and adults) of divorce know that their parents are better off separated. Living in a house with one happy parent is more peaceful than living with two deeply unhappy parents.
She wrote:
AITA for ruining my dad's chances of winning my mom back?
My (25f) parents are getting divorced after 24 years of marriage. My mother was basically “cheating” on my father for months before he found out. I put cheating in quotation marks because my dad was a horrible husband. So I was actually happy she found someone else. Once my mom said she wanted to separate, my dad completely changed.