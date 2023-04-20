Someecards Logo
Woman refuses to 'help' dad win mom back, he says 'you side with her because of money.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 20, 2023 | 5:00 PM
Anyone who saw The Parent Trap during their childhood has likely imagined themselves as a crafty twin, ready to reunite divorced couples if the chance is granted.

But in reality, many children (and adults) of divorce know that their parents are better off separated. Living in a house with one happy parent is more peaceful than living with two deeply unhappy parents.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not helping her dad "win" her mom back.

She wrote:

AITA for ruining my dad's chances of winning my mom back?

My (25f) parents are getting divorced after 24 years of marriage. My mother was basically “cheating” on my father for months before he found out. I put cheating in quotation marks because my dad was a horrible husband. So I was actually happy she found someone else. Once my mom said she wanted to separate, my dad completely changed.

