Woman refuses to return jewelry to late husband's family, 'it was a gift to me.' UPDATED 3X.

Dealing with shady in-laws while in the throes of grief is the worst of both worlds.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to return her deceased husband's jewelry to his family. She wrote:

"AITA for not returning my deceased husband's wedding jewelry to his family?"

So, the situation is complicated, and I'm really torn about whether I'm the jerk in this situation. My husband passed away recently, and we had this beautiful wedding jewelry set that was gifted to me by him. Now, his family is pressuring me to give it back, but it's not as simple as it sounds. First off, the jewelry wasn't some family heirloom; it was a gift from my husband.