Woman called 'bitter for refusing to forgive ex so he can be happy with mistress. AITA?

I was heartbroken, but I agreed thinking we were going to work on out marriage, not that he was going to date. Not a week later I heard he was sleeping with this other woman. I filed for divorce and haven’t seen him since.

This was all 3 years ago. Our divorce was finalized 2 years ago. He has tried throughout the years to get in contact with me but I refuse to even open his emails because I miss him and I know what he would be saying. Empty sorries and apologies. For me he cheated, even if not everyone agrees because “we were on a break”.