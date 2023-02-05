Woman refuses to wear 'traditional clothing' to meet husband's parents; she's not let in.

"AITA FOR REFUSING TO WEAR A SKIRT?"

This happened in December however it still seems to be an issue in my marriage.

My (25f) husband (28m) is from South Africa (he is black and I'm white) and we live in the US. We met in 2019 and got married at the beginning of 2021. Because of world events, I have never met his family.

We flew down to South Africa a few days for his brother's traditional ceremony. This was my first time in the country. Before arriving in the county, my SIL asked for my size and input on dresses and skirts that I was supposed to wear to meet the family. I didn't think much of everything but I gave her my size.