Woman won't return wedding gifts to MIL after husband passes away. Gets non-stop calls.

Everyone handles grief differently. Some people pour themselves into new hobbies to distract from the pain, others drown themselves in substances, and others come at their widowed DIL for financial reasons.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to return wedding gifts to her MIL after her husband passed away. She wrote:

" AITA for refusing to give back wedding gifts to my MIL after my husband passed?"

My husband passed away about 3 years ago. We were together for 9 yrs, married for 4 yrs at the time of his passing. He never had a great relationship with his parents and he was very vocal about that to all of our friends. My husband and I kept our finances very private and did not share much with his parents, as my husband did not want them to be involved.