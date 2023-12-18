Woman snaps at husband after he makes her peppermint mocha with essential oils. UPDATED.

We've all heard it's "the thought that counts" when it comes to gift giving, and while that's true on a certain level - there are limits to that statement.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her husband over his "thoughtful" gift for her. She wrote:
Yesterday was my birthday. My husband was getting on my case lately about buying too many peppermint mocha lattes from Starbucks. For two days before my birthday, he is hyping up this gift he will give me first thing in the morning. So he surprised me with a homemade peppermint mocha latte that he made.
The twist is he made it with essential oils that some random lady at a health food sure assured him is okay. I have a panic attack after he tells me he fed me essential oils. I felt enraged and hated when I look on the essential oil bottle and it clearly states it is for use in a humidifier. He didn't even read the bottle before deciding to make me this "sweet gesture" with it.
I have never been interested in essential oils so he has no reason to think I'd want to ingest this. He says he isn't the ahole because how could he know a shopkeeper would lie. AITA for blowing up and telling him I'm so disappointed?
Helpful_Particular60 had a question for OP:
NTA. Are you okay? As in, not sick? I can't even process the idea of thinking an essential oil is the way to flavour coffee. It would have taken him minutes to either find the hard candy cane style stirrers for coffee (or a candy cane itself slowly dissolved in the coffee) or the syrups used in coffee shops. I can't compute that being his big surprise idea at all.
I expected you to say a fancy coffee maker or something to diy your coffees. Not one poisoned drink. I'm sorry it ruined your birthday. I can't imagine the anxiety or disappointment but I hope you find a way to celebrate for yourself. Maybe an extra trip to a coffee shop is in order, hell, get a snack whilst you're there.
OP responded:
My stomach hurt really bad the next day (today) but I'm okay. He fed his sister one of these coffees too, two days ago and she's okay.
Internal_Progress404 wrote:
He didn't have to question the shopkeeper; those oils wouldn't have been in the food aisle, which should make him think they aren't food. It's not hard. NTA.
OP responded:
He claims the oils were next to the vanilla extract.
gaiaworrier wrote:
I have to disagree here…YTA and I think everyone is overreacting. He purchased it from a health food store and asked someone if it was safe - I’d say that was considerate enough. We don’t need to slam him for not reading the fine print on a tiny bottle. Also, a quick google search shows that essential oils are absolutely safe in small amounts as a food flavoring.
This whole argument that these oils are not regulated by the FDA is total BS also. A lot (and I mean A LOT) of dietary supplements sold in grocery stores are not FDA-regulated either. It’s totally fine to want to avoid them in the future for whatever reasons you may have, but I personally see no indication that he intentionally tried to hurt you.
I do, however, see plenty of indications that you’ve made him feel like absolute trash over this. You both owe each other an apology, but I think you’re the one truly in the wrong here. All he did was not specifically ask you if you were okay with ingesting an essential oil (which obviously would have given away your birthday surprise) This is a really stupid thing to explode over.
Latter-Shower-9888 wrote:
NAH - I believe I can safely assume he wasn’t trying to poison you. He didn’t know the difference between extract and essential oil. He asked the health food store worker and she gave him the go ahead.
Yeah, it would be nice if he’d known, but it wasn’t malicious; he tried to ask someone he thought would know, but he was misinformed. You are obviously not TA because you have a legitimate reason for being concerned lol.
Update: Poison control said I'll be fine and it's probably the panic attack that effed my stomach up. He bought the food-safe peppermint so he can redo the drink safely now. Husband understands I'm not an essential oil gal and won't be giving me anymore ever.
Luckily, it sounds like everything is okay now, even if the gift backfired.