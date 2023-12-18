Woman snaps at husband after he makes her peppermint mocha with essential oils. UPDATED.

We've all heard it's "the thought that counts" when it comes to gift giving, and while that's true on a certain level - there are limits to that statement.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her husband over his "thoughtful" gift for her. She wrote:

"AITA for freaking out at my husband's 'thoughtful gift?'"

Yesterday was my birthday. My husband was getting on my case lately about buying too many peppermint mocha lattes from Starbucks. For two days before my birthday, he is hyping up this gift he will give me first thing in the morning. So he surprised me with a homemade peppermint mocha latte that he made.