Woman snaps at wife after she secretly buys yoga studio with their joint savings.

Money is one of the top reasons people get divorced or break up, which is hardly surprising when you think about how finances infiltrate every single part of our lives.

Understandably, when one partner makes a rash financial decision without consulting their partner, it can lead to some heated conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for yelling at her wife after she used their money to buy a yoga studio.

She wrote:

AITA for yelling at my wife because she used our conjoined savings to buy a yoga studio?

Me (F32) and my wife Barbara (F34) have been married for 9 years, and together we have a son Kasper (M7). When my wife and I decided to get married, we also made the decision to make a conjoined savings account for if we ended up in an emergency.