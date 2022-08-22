Woman asks if it's wrong to not let older stepsister wear mom's wedding dress.

This story is a doozy. When this young girl's father dies and her mother promises her her wedding dress for the day she gets married, she feels conflicted about her stepsister's upcoming wedding. Her stepsister is much older, so it makes sense that she'd wear it. But still, OP took to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my stepsister she can't wear my mom's wedding dress?"

I(16f) grew up without a father for a long time it was just me and my mom. Last year my mom got married to my step dad brad. Brad has 2 kids Tessa(f26) and Jake(m18).