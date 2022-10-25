Woman asks if she was wrong to tell close friends about husband's medical condition.

My husband has been in and out of the hospital for 2 months with health problems. He's home now getting rest, and his condition is stable. He's not improving, but it is at least stable.

My (female) friends come over to visit since I can't leave the house during the night, so we chat in the living room for an hour or two.

My husband has heard me talk about his health with my friends and he seemed bothered. I told him I was just telling them about what's been going on, but he said I should keep it vague, and not disclose his private medical info. I thought he was being ridiculous.