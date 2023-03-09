Woman tells fiance she wants a room in their apartment for 'alone time,' he disagrees.

One of the hardest parts of living with a partner is navigating the need for continued personal space without hurting each other's feelings.

Finding that balance between sharing it all and maintaining independence is a game changer for maintaining a healthy dynamic. But the conversations required for this balance can get quite tense and awkward if both partners aren't on the same page.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for wanting her own room while living with her fiance.

She wrote:

AITA for wanting my own room?

I (24F) and my fiancé (25M) are moving into a small three-bedroom house together in a couple of months. I had never had my own room growing up and share a room with a roommate in my current living situation to save up money.