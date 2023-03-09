Woman tells fiance she wants a room in their apartment for 'alone time,' he disagrees.

One of the hardest parts of living with a partner is navigating the need for continued personal space without hurting each other's feelings.
Finding that balance between sharing it all and maintaining independence is a game changer for maintaining a healthy dynamic. But the conversations required for this balance can get quite tense and awkward if both partners aren't on the same page.
She wrote:
AITA for wanting my own room?
I (24F) and my fiancé (25M) are moving into a small three-bedroom house together in a couple of months. I had never had my own room growing up and share a room with a roommate in my current living situation to save up money.
I always felt the need to share and felt guilty when I wanted to be alone in my room but couldn't since someone else was there. The only time I had a room all to myself was when my roommate or sibling was away. Even so, I didn't feel like I truly had a room to myself.