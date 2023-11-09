Woman tells friend she's not 'grateful enough' as a SAHM. Friends call her AH. AITA?

Telling someone how they should feel is never going to go over well. Especially if you think you're teaching them something about their own life.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend she's not grateful enough to be a stay-at-home mom. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend she is ungrateful about being a stay-at-home mom?"

The other day, I went to lunch with 4 mom friends of mine. I'm a SAHM and so is one of the other moms. Of the other three, one works part-time and the other two full-time. One of the moms that works full-time mentioned how they had started to pay for a cleaner to come in every other week. They both work full-time and have two kids and were finding they couldn't keep up with all the chores.