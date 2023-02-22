Woman tells husband she'd 'lose respect for him' if he stopped working to focus on art.

Figuring out the finances in a long-term relationship is an ongoing negotiation.
Given how stressful these negotiations can be, it's no wonder money is one of the top reasons people get divorced.
But even when it's painful, honesty is the best policy if you want to work through money woes.
She wrote:
AITA for telling husband I’d lose respect for him if he stopped working even though I could afford it?
I (30F) have been with my husband (36M) for like 10 years. When we met we both had crappy jobs and always agreed it would be 50/50 struggling together.
Well as of the last few years particularly, this last year my career took off and my pay skyrocketed, and this will be my first year making six figures.
It's really cool and I've offered to take on a lot more finances like more of the bills and paying for trips and fun things, but recently my husband made a comment about how soon he won't have to work at his job.