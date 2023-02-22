Woman tells husband she'd 'lose respect for him' if he stopped working to focus on art.

Figuring out the finances in a long-term relationship is an ongoing negotiation.

Given how stressful these negotiations can be, it's no wonder money is one of the top reasons people get divorced.

But even when it's painful, honesty is the best policy if you want to work through money woes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband she'd lose respect if he stopped working.

She wrote:

AITA for telling husband I’d lose respect for him if he stopped working even though I could afford it?

I (30F) have been with my husband (36M) for like 10 years. When we met we both had crappy jobs and always agreed it would be 50/50 struggling together.

Well as of the last few years particularly, this last year my career took off and my pay skyrocketed, and this will be my first year making six figures.