Woman asks if she was wrong to turn off husband's alarm and lie about it.

Me (31) and my husband (35) both work from home. His start time is 8:30, and the work he does essentially timestamps when he starts. He also has a micromanaging boss. My start time is 8 am, and the work I do is very independent and at my own pace. My boss could care less to track my every move so long as my deadlines are met.

My husband sets his alarm at 7 am every day, even though he admits he doesn’t want to be up until 8:15 at the earliest. He never wakes up to the alarm, but the rest of us hear it, so my toddler and I usually wake up about 45 mins earlier than we need to as a result.