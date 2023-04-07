Woman upset husband goes on 'solo' trips with 'dear friend'; internet is suspicious.

"AITA for being upset by my husband’s solo vacation travel?"

I (40F) have a wonderful, loving husband (40M). He is an involved father, he pitches in with the housework, and he makes enough money for us to be very comfortable while I stay home with our two young children. (I worked before kids and intend to again once they’re both school age.) He’s the love of my life.

He’s wonderful - when he’s here.

He has a dear friend living in a different city 5 hours away, who he usually visits for 2-3 days twice a month. A few time a year they tend to take longer (4-6 day) trips. It adds up to a lot of time away, but it’s in manageable increments and in service to an important friendship that I wouldn’t want him to miss out on.