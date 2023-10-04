Woman uses chopstick wrong, SIL calls her out, she snaps back 'I'll eat how I want.'

Hell is other people, but true hell is your in-laws who don't respect you. Particularly, if they don't respect you for your culture or skin color - something fully out of your control.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for snapping at her SIL after getting criticized for the way she eats. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my SIL to butt off and let me eat food the way I want?"

I (36F) am a white girl married into a Japanese family. My husband's family has never really accepted me because I am white but they're not that bad most of the time. Usually, they are just cold but my SIL is very hostile especially when it comes to food.