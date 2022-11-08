Woman walks out of husband's bday after being laughed at; gets called 'oversensitive.'

"AITA for walking out of my husband's birthday party after he started laughing at me?"

I f32 just completed my treatment for a medical issue that affected my body. I had gained weight due to this medical condition and also the medication, and none of my old clothes were fitting anymore.

I bought new fitting clothes but for my husband's birthday party, but he asked me to wear one of my old dresses that was one of his favorites. To appease him I said yes, although I didn't feel comfortable wearing it especially after the weight gain.

He was at the restaurant with his family and friends when I arrived with my sister. As soon as he saw me walking in, he busted out laughing....he pointed at the dress and was going hysterical saying "oh my God" I felt so incredibly mad.