Woman wants to donate deceased daughter's college fund; stepdaughter is asking for it.

I have a 16 year old daughter that passed away in a car accident October 19th. I’ve been collecting a college fund for her since she was young, my ex husband and I both put money into it as well as she put some of her paychecks from work into it, and it’s about $25,000 full.
I recently got remarried to a man who has a 30 year old daughter. My stepdaughter doesn’t like me, because I’m only 3 years older than her. My husband is significantly older than I am.
My daughter was very passionate about the environment, and my ex husband and I discussed what we would do with the college fund. My husband says it was my daughter and I can do what I feel is right to honor her. We decided to divide it and we would each donate to charities we felt would make our daughter proud.