Woman wants to donate deceased daughter's college fund; stepdaughter is asking for it.

"AITA for donating my deceased daughters college fund instead of giving it to my husbands daughter?"

I have a 16 year old daughter that passed away in a car accident October 19th. I’ve been collecting a college fund for her since she was young, my ex husband and I both put money into it as well as she put some of her paychecks from work into it, and it’s about $25,000 full.

I recently got remarried to a man who has a 30 year old daughter. My stepdaughter doesn’t like me, because I’m only 3 years older than her. My husband is significantly older than I am.