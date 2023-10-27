Woman warns husband dressing as Ken and Barbie with female coworker is 'bad optics.'

Regardless of how innocent and platonic your work friendships are, optics are everything in an office. And if there's any power deferential, that applies even more. Unfortunately, this reality can harsh your freedom for fun times.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband he shouldn't wear matching Ken and Barbie costumes with his female coworker because of how it would look. She wrote:

"AITA telling my husband he shouldn’t do matching Ken/Barbie costumes with his female coworker?"

My husband has an employee with whom he works really closely, he is her boss and then she is the boss for many other of his employees in the office. They travel and spend a lot of time together. We’ve all spent time together and I am confident he’s not interested in her, and nothing is going on romantically between them.