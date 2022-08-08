Woman asks if she's wrong to uninvite SIL from wedding after dress 'accident.'

It's normal to be stressed about your wedding, but when you start uninviting people, are you becoming a bridezilla? When this bride to be gets angry at her sister in law for 'accidentally' ruining her dress and wants to uninvite her, she takes to to popular Reddit forum to ask:
I have a SIL "Kate" who I've never gotten along with. She is really possessive of my mom, kind of competitive, and sometimes I think my mom likes her more than me.
I'm getting married soon and will be wearing my mom's gown. It is beautiful, custom made, and has a lot of small beading and details. I'm in love with the dress, so I was devastated when my mom reached out and told me that the dress had been damaged due to Kate having a seizure (she has epilepsy) while trying it on and spilling something.