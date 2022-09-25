Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong for not updating husband who won't visit wife at hospital.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 25, 2022 | 1:14 PM
Hey one of my co-workers/friends came to me at work and said she had bad chest pain. That she needed to go to urgent care. I told her I would cover her shift we both got off in a hour anyways.

When I got off I noticed my friend sitting on the sidewalk crying in pain. She said The pain was much worse. She said her husband didn’t come.

I took her to the hospital myself. When we got there I sent a text to her husband telling him what hospital we were at. His reply was “cool update me in 20 mins.”

Long story short. Her gallbladder ruptured she needed immediate surgery. I called her husband and he said. “I don’t like the smell at the hospital. It makes me sick. Just notify me every 30 mins on how she is doing.” I told him no. that it was serious and he needed to come down. He didn’t reply.

