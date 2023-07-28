Woman worried about fiancée having access to 'her money,' he says she's 'lording it.'

To my surprise, he then said that he didn’t feel it was “worth it” to have to deal with me being “so angry” in the mornings, and that after we get married in a few weeks he wanted to start driving himself to work and having us pay for the parking garage.

I told him that I felt like the $200/month in parking wasn’t worth it (especially considering his student loan payments are restarting soon, which will be very high), and that if he was just ready on time in the mornings, everything would be much easier. He responded that actually, $200/month wasn’t that much, and we could afford it. This is where I may be TAH: