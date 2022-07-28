Woman asks if it was wrong to share prenup with inlaws who think she's a 'gold digger.'

Ideally, when you get married your in-laws will love you as much as your partner does. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. For whatever reason the family you marry into may judge you or hate you no matter what you do.
That's the situation Reddit user u/BlasianInvasions found herself in when she married her husband. His family thinks she's a gold-digging freeloader when in reality, she has more money than him! She finally had enough of their criticisms and showed them the receipts.
She writes:
For starters, my husband no longer talks to his family, except for the few who were always nice to me. He grew up in a family that has generational wealth and only cares about prestige. "Where did you go to school? What's your job title? How much do you make? How much is your home?" This is dinner conversation.